Dramatic police chase ends in crash as suspects flee on foot in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A reckless driver who initially drew the attention of Cocoa police officers Thursday evening crashed in Merritt Island after fleeing from law enforcement, according to Cocoa Police.

Police reported that an officer initially spotted the vehicle near Florida Avenue and Peachtree and started tailing it. The officer then lost sight of the vehicle as it moved through the downtown district.

Shortly after, a traffic officer spotted the same vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 1 and State Road 520 and attempted a traffic stop after observing the driver traveling erratically and “all over the road.”

The driver fled into Merritt Island, prompting officers to discontinue the pursuit. Authorities said the vehicle continued northbound on Courtenay Parkway before crashing.

After the crash, three occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Police said all three suspects were eventually located and taken into custody.

According to investigators, one of the occupants is a female juvenile, while the other two are adults. Their identities have not yet been released.

Cocoa Police K-9 Draco was instrumental in capturing the driver. When another officer saw the suspect hiding in the shrubs, K-9 Draco assisted in ‘encouraging’ the driver to surrender peacefully.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information, including the names of those involved and potential charges, is expected to be released later.

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