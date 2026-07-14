Dr. Phillips Little League softball team wins Florida state championship

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of longtime Dr. Phillips Little League softball teammates have won the Florida state championship.

Many of the senior players have competed together since they were 5 or 6 years old.

Nearly a decade later, the team advanced uncontested through district play and went undefeated at sectionals before capturing the state title.

The team is coached by Mike Roy, Joseph Collazo and Marek Bullion.

Players will continue practicing and fundraising before leaving on July 22 for the regional competition in Tennessee.

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