Donation from Flagler County supports Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employees recently donated $22,777 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. The contribution was announced during the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference.

The donation brings the total amount contributed by agency employees to approximately $226,777 since 2017. These funds support statewide programs and campuses dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk children.

Sheriff Rick Staly presented the donation check to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods during the conference. Woods serves as the chairman of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches board of directors. Staly also has a history with the organization, having previously served six years on its board of directors, including a term as chairman.

The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches was founded in 1957. The organization operates several campuses throughout the state and provides programs designed to assist at-risk youth. Since its inception, the organization has been credited with helping more than 177,000 children and families in Florida.

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