Local

Donald Trump wins Florida

By The Associated Press

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lee's Family Forum, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

By The Associated Press

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state’s 30 electoral votes.

Once a crucial battleground state, Florida has been drifting toward the Republican Party in recent years.

A Democratic presidential nominee has not won the state since Barack Obama carried it in 2012.

Meanwhile, Trump grew his margin of victory in his adopted home state between 2016 and 2020.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST


Latest election headlines:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!