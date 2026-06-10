Ditch full of 7,000-year-old headless human skeletons found, baffling archaeologists

Ancient human skeletons, nearly all headless, were discovered in a ditch in central Europe, shedding light on Neolithic farming communities.

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The 7,000-year-old remains found in Vráble, Slovakia, were deliberately interred in a unique burial tradition.

Researchers from Kiel University suggest the skeletons reflect social practices of ancient settlers from 5250 to 4950 B.C.E.

The intentional manipulation of the bodies, including the removal of skulls, distinguishes these findings from other prehistoric burials associated with conflict or crisis.

The excavation site in Vráble, once home to 300 Neolithic houses, offers insights into a pivotal period in European history marked by pottery and agriculture advancements.

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