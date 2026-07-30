Disney World releases tutorial explaining how to use new solar-powered trash cans

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Disney has released a video on social media explaining how guests can use the new solar-powered, self-compacting trash cans that are being installed across Walt Disney World. The video demonstrates two ways to dispose of waste. Either manually opening the door or stepping on the foot pedal, as Disney continues to expand the new containers to locations throughout the resort.

According to the video, the trash cans are designed to compact waste, allowing them to hold more garbage than traditional bins and reducing how often they need to be emptied.

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