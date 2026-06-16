Disney Springs welcomes Level99 with 60+ mini-games and challenges

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new interactive social gaming venue is getting ready to open at Disney Springs.

Level99 announced it will open its Disney Springs West Side location on Monday, June 29.

Ticket sales for the new location will begin Monday, June 22, on Level99’s website.

The 46,800-square-foot venue will feature more than 60 physical and mental mini-games across two floors, making it the largest Level99 location to date.

The venue is designed for adults and teens and will include cooperative challenge rooms, competitive player-vs-player duels and an interactive art scavenger hunt.

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Players will receive an RFID-powered “Veloband” at check-in, which unlocks access to the games. Level99 said players can attempt games multiple times and in any order.

The games typically last between 1 and 4 minutes and are designed for groups of two to six players.

The Disney Springs location will include 63 mini-games and challenges, along with more than 40 original pieces of art.

Signature games will include Axe Run, Ninja Swing and Mansion Banquet.

The venue will also include a two-story bar and food options, including Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers, loaded elote guacamole, cocktails and local beers.

“We’re thrilled to bring Level99 to Walt Disney World Resort and share it with the millions of visitors who come to Orlando each year,” Level99 founder and CEO Matt DuPlessie said in a news release.

Tickets start at $29.99 per player for 1.5-hour and 2.5-hour play intervals.

The first 500 players on opening day will receive a commemorative pin.

Level99 will be located near the Drawn to Life Cirque du Soleil theater and House of Blues.

The Disney Springs venue will be Level99’s fourth location, joining sites in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia.

For more information, visit Level99’s website.

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