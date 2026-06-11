Disney dishes to add delicious twist for America’s 250th

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World fans, listen up. Things are about to get even more creative throughout theme parks and resorts.

Brand new food options are being rolled out to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

While a few of the patriotic menu items are already available, most will debut on June 15.

Some of the new choices include:

S’morin’ Across America Milk Shake - Epcot

Berry Shortcake - Magic Kingdom

Fourth of July Cake - Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disneyland in California is also unveiling a variety of choices to celebrate America’s milestone birthday.

To view all the colorful and tasty options at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, click HERE.

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