Discovery Cove celebrates birth of two otter pups

ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove has welcomed two baby Asian small-clawed otter pups.

The two female pups were born May 16 at the Orlando attraction, marking the first litter for their parents, Butternut and Bing, Discovery Cove said.

The pups have been named Hazel and Toffee by their caregivers.

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Animal care specialists said both pups are doing well and are being cared for by their parents and the zoological team.

Discovery Cove said Bing, the pups’ father, has been especially involved. Before the pups were born, animal care specialists said he brought food to Butternut while she stayed in the den.

After the pups arrived, Bing helped prepare and maintain the den by bringing in leaves, palm fronds and other vegetation, according to Discovery Cove.

Overnight camera footage also showed Bing sleeping between the pups and the den entrance, appearing to stand guard while the family rested. He has also been seen snuggling and playing with the pups as they grow.

“Welcoming new animal ambassadors is always exciting, but seeing first-time parents successfully care for their pups is especially rewarding,” said Buck Lyman, vice president of zoological operations for Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando.

Asian small-clawed otters are the world’s smallest otter species. They are known for their playful behavior, intelligence and strong family groups.

Unlike many aquatic animals, otter pups are not born knowing how to swim. They learn from their parents as they get older.

Animal care specialists said newborn pups are born with soft gray fur that gradually darkens by about 6 to 7 weeks old. Their eyes usually open around 3 to 4 weeks, and they begin exploring on their own between 5 and 7 weeks.

Discovery Cove said the pups will continue to be monitored as they grow and reach developmental milestones.

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