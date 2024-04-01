News

DeSantis suspends Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill from office, 4 days after her arrest

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Regina Hill suspended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday afternoon, suspending Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill from office. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday afternoon, suspending Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill from office four days after she was arrested.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Hill was arrested Thursday morning on charges including, exploitation of the elderly, fraud, mortgage fraud and scheme to defraud. Click here to read more about that.

She showed up to a 1 p.m. Agenda Review at Orlando City Hall ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill arrested on elderly exploitation, fraud charges

But Hill had left the City Council Chambers before that meeting began at 2 p.m.

Read the governor’s full executive order below:

Read: Who is Regina Hill, the Orlando city commissioner who was arrested?

Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order on Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill by Jason Kelly on Scribd

Check back for updates on this developing story, and watch a live coverage on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: 3 possible candidates exploring campaigns to replace Regina Hill

Suspension possible after Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill’s arrest Channel 9 is checking with the governor’s office on a possible move to suspend Orlando city Commissioner Regina Hill. (WFTV)

Image 1 of 35

Regina Hill through the years

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!