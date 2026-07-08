Deputy under investigation after speeding, crashing patrol car into pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy is being investigated after reportedly crashing his patrol car into a retention pond. Both the deputy and his K-9 partner escaped without injury.

The incident happened on Monday at the intersection of US 92 and I-95 in Daytona Beach.

According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, data from the car’s onboard computer indicated the deputy was driving approximately 92 miles per hour when he entered the I-95 on-ramp from US 92 and drove directly into the pond.

The crash was recorded by another driver’s dash cam, which has been submitted to the sheriff’s office as evidence for the investigation.

Sheriff Chitwood noted that the deputy was not responding to a call at the time. Both a traffic and internal investigation are currently underway.

“From what the video looks like, he was just driving like an idiot. Because the guy had a dash cam, you’ll see the video, and you’ll see cars going the speed limit, and you see a sheriff’s deputy car just go flying on the lane, and the next thing you see is just a big splash of water, and he’s in the retention pond,” said Chitwood.

It’s too soon to say what will happen to the deputy, Chitwood said he will be formally disciplined once both investigations are complete. Chitwood added that the deputy would not be driving anytime soon.

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