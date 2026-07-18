Deputies seek assisted living worker accused of stealing more than $6,000 from resident

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing cash and a debit card from an older resident at an assisted living facility where she worked.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Zariah Lynn Parks used the resident’s money for purchases including alcohol, beauty products, food and meals for friends. The unauthorized transactions totaled more than $6,000, according to investigators.

Parks is wanted on 67 counts involving fraud, grand theft and exploitation of an older adult, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867 or visiting ocalacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters should reference case No. 26-08 and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

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