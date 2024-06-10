News

Deputies: Person of interest arrested after shooting in Osceola County

Osceola: Victim fatally shot at a party, suspect on the loose deputies said. (WFTV)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

Osceola County Sheriffs Office said they have arrested Joshua Michael Alan Miller on Sunday morning.

Deputies said they have been looking for Miller after a person died from a shooting on Saturday.

Joshua Michael Alan Miller (Osceola County Sheriff’s Office )

Osceola County Sheriff’s responded to a shooting at an address off Bronco Drive in St. Cloud on Saturday.

Deputies told Channel 9 that the victim was at a party when they got shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of the injuries sustained.

Deputies: Victim fatally shot at a party, suspect on the loose in Osceola County (WFTV)

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and is looking for Joshua Michael Alan Miller as a person of interest.

