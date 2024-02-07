Deputies kill knife-wielding man who charged at them outside Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies on Tuesday afternoon fatally shot a man armed with a knife as he charged at them outside a home in the Fairview Shores neighborhood, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Investigators said they were called to the home on Davisson Avenue near Edgewater Drive after someone reported that a man had cut himself.

As deputies arrived at the scene, the man emerged from the home and ran toward them with what appeared to be a steak knife, Mina said.

He said he reviewed body-warn camera video that showed that the man appeared to be agitated, was cursing at deputies and defied their orders to drop the knife.

Fairview Shores Deputies shooting armed man in Fairview Shores. (WFTV)

Mina said two deputies -- one with seven years of experience and another with 16 years of experience -- shot the man, and he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“They had no other choice,” he said.

Investigators are still trying to notify the man’s next-of-kin about the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol for shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Mina said the man lived at the home with other adults.

He said investigators are trying to determine if the home is a halfway house.

Mina said deputies have been called to the home 16 times in the last year.

See a map of the scene below:

