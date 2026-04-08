2 hurt in overnight shooting near University of Central Florida, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting near the University of Central Florida.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3600 block of Aristotle Avenue, near Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard.
Deputies said a man in his 30s and another man in his 40s were both shot in the area.
Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no other details were released by law enforcement.
Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
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