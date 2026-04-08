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2 hurt in overnight shooting near University of Central Florida, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Deputies investigate reported shooting near University of Central Florida Deputies in Orange County responded to an active incident overnight near the University of Central Florida. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting near the University of Central Florida.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3600 block of Aristotle Avenue, near Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard.

Deputies said a man in his 30s and another man in his 40s were both shot in the area.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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