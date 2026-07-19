Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the 8400 block of Pamlico Street.

According to deputies, the shooting occurred Saturday morning, as they arrived at the scene around 10:40 am.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to a local hospital, where he died.

As of now, there is no imminent threat to the public, according to OCSO.

Channel 9 is on the scene and will provide the latest details.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group