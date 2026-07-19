Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the 8400 block of Pamlico Street.
According to deputies, the shooting occurred Saturday morning, as they arrived at the scene around 10:40 am.
Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to a local hospital, where he died.
As of now, there is no imminent threat to the public, according to OCSO.
Channel 9 is on the scene and will provide the latest details.
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