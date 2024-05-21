Deputies investigate deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

Deputies responded to 22nd Street and Rio Grande Avenue around 8:48 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any other information at this time and said that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

