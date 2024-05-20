Deputies: 1 person killed at Winter Garden resort

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened at Grove Resort in Winter Garden around 3:45 a.m. at the 14500 block of Grove Resort Avenue regarding to a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival deputies found a man in his 50s who had been shot.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead.

OCSO said the shooter and victim may have known each other.

The Sheriffs Office said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

The Grove Resort and Water Park provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident at our property and are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

See the map below for the location.

