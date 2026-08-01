Deltona e-bike ban unlikely to be enforced, says Sheriff Chitwood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office states that the plan to ban e-bikes for all individuals under 18 within Deltona city limits is not very effective. We previously reported on Monday that the city commission approved an ordinance to ban e-bikes.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the ordinance isn’t constitutional.

“What am I gonna do? Put a roadblock up outside of a school? How old are you? Let me check your thing ok you’re good to go to school,” said Chitwood.

Instead, Chitwood is partnering with the school district to focus on education for all riders. A school’s spokesperson told us the same, adding the district doesn’t plan to prohibit students from bringing e-bikes to any campus as long as they’ve completed the proper training.

Monday, we interviewed Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. who called the e-bike ban a necessary move for public safety.

“I mean minors can’t vote. Minors can’t drink alcohol. You’re giving a minor essentially a bicycle, a motorcycle. A dangerous machine on a sidewalk.,” said Avila Jr.

Channel 9 Volusia County reporter Demie Johnson followed up by saying a 16-year-old can legally drive a car.

“That is correct, yeah I don’t have a rebuttal for that one, I don’t,” said the Mayor.

Chitwood said for that reason, his deputies won’t be pulling kids over, unless they’re riding an e-bike that goes more than 28 miles per hour. Those require both registration and a license.

“You don’t have either one of them, you are getting charged criminally and your bike is getting confiscated,” said Chitwood.

We asked Deltona leaders if they plan on making changes to their ordinance based on what the sheriff said and we haven’t heard back yet.

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