Delta Air Lines unveils first new Delta One suite in premium cabin arms race

Delta Air Lines is enhancing its premium cabin offerings by introducing a new Delta One suite on its upcoming Airbus A350-1000 aircraft and upgrading its Airbus A330-200 and A330-300 fleet with suite-style seating.

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The A350-1000, set to debut in early 2027, will feature a 50 percent premium seat mix.

The airline plans to retrofit its A330 fleet with Delta One suites equipped with sliding privacy doors, part of a fleet investment exceeding $1 billion.

READ: Delta joins the growing list of US airlines raising checked bag fees as jet fuel costs soar

These upgrades are part of Delta’s commitment to providing a comfortable and familiar travel experience for its customers, with new features like longer lie-flat beds, updated cushioning, and enhanced in-flight entertainment systems.

After redefining premium travel, we’re raising the bar again – coming soon on our new A350-1000s. The only U.S. airline flying them.



This means:

💺 all-new Delta One suites with 3+ inch longer beds

📺 our largest screens yet (24” in Delta One)

🔌 outlets and Bluetooth at every… pic.twitter.com/98MQAwW954 — Delta (@Delta) April 13, 2026

READ: Delta extends flight adjustments that allow passengers to change some flights due to TSA wait times

The airline aims to have approximately 90 percent of its Delta One seats equipped with suites by 2030.

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