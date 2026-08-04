DeLand police seek 17-year-old suspected in fatal double shooting

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Keyan Jayden Rundell, who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two men at an industrial site on Wednesday, Aug. 29. He faces two counts of second-degree murder.

The warrant follows the discovery of the bodies of Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18, at 213 West New York Ave. Investigators pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Rose, a member of the National Guard and a student at The Citadel, was found alongside Campbell with multiple gunshot wounds at an industrial site on West New York Avenue.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene around 10:48 p.m. that Wednesday.

The DeLand Police Department described Rundell as a Black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police consider Rundell to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public are urged not to approach or attempt to apprehend him under any circumstances. A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the suspect’s location or arrest.

Those with information regarding the case or Rundell’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the department’s Crimewatch platform.

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