Defendant in Central Florida manslaughter case fires attorney

ORLANDO, Fla. — There was a big twist on Friday in a Central Florida manslaughter case that has gotten the attention of state leaders in Tallahassee.

Savion Lambert, a defendant in a Central Florida manslaughter case involving the shooting of Carlos Perez, fired his attorney at an Orlando courthouse.

Lambert was expected to accept a plea deal in the case.

The decision came amid significant opposition to the proposed deal, particularly from Perez’s family.

Perez’s family stated they were not informed about the deal and expressed strong disapproval.

Lambert told the judge his attorney had informed him he would only serve 11 years as part of the proposed deal, emphasizing it was the best offer he would receive.

Lambert stated he felt pressured and requested a new lawyer, seeking time to consider other potential options.

Prosecutors allege Lambert was on probation for carjacking when he shot Perez while the two were drinking in Lambert’s car.

They claim Lambert then removed Perez’s body from the vehicle and was later found attempting to clean blood from his clothing in a bathroom.

The Attorney General has criticized State Attorney Monique Worrell regarding the case, citing her policies as lenient and questioning her willingness to consider youthful offender status for Lambert.

Worrell has responded, stating that the ultimate decision in such matters rests with the judge.

Perez’s family has called for the case to be removed from Orange County and transferred to a different jurisdiction.

Channel 9 has reached out to State Attorney Worrell’s team for comment regarding the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group