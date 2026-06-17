Defective stool kills man, lawsuit filed

A Las Vegas man died after falling from a defective stool purchased at Ross Dress for Less, according to a lawsuit filed by his estate.

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Jude Anthony Sanchez fell while using the stool to get out of his truck’s bed.

The 76-year -old passed away nearly a month after the incident, with the cause of death reported as complications from multiple rib fractures.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, negligence, strict liability, and breach of warranty against Ross Dress for Less and Juicy Couture, seeking damages exceeding $15,000.

The estate is also seeking compensation for medical care, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

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