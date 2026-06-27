Daytona Beach Shores officers arrest New York Fugitive wanted on multiple felony charges

, Fla. — Following a months-long investigation involving local and New York law enforcement, a man wanted in New York on multiple felony sex crime charges has been arrested in Daytona Beach Shores.

Authorities identified Robert Doughty-Wilder, wanted on a New York warrant for Attempted Rape, Sexual Abuse, Rape, and Criminal Sexual Act. He is to be extradited to face charges.

According to Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety, the investigation started in February with Lt. Phillips collaborating with New York detectives to secure an arrest warrant. On June 24, 2026, Sgt. Mowen and Officer Smith arrested Doughty-Wilder.

Officials stated that the arrest exemplifies the robust collaboration among law enforcement agencies across different states and highlights the commitment of the officers involved.

“This arrest is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and teamwork of our officers, as well as the strong partnerships that exist between law enforcement agencies across the country,” the department said in a statement. “Their efforts helped remove a wanted violent offender from our community and ensure the individual is returned to face the judicial process.”

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