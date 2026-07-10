Daytona Beach police issue missing child alert for 5-year-old girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 5-year-old girl and two other people who may be traveling together.

Police issued a missing/endangered alert for Lowen Culver, who was last seen in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area on April 9.

Authorities say Lowen may be with 9-year-old Callan Denton-Cunniff and 37-year-old Jenna Denton.

According to law enforcement, the three individuals may be traveling in a white 1994 Dodge Sprinter van with Florida tag XGW928.

White 1994 Dodge Sprinter van with Florida tag XGW928.

Investigators say they may have traveled toward the New York area.

Lowen Culver is described as a 5-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

Callan Denton-Cunniff is described as a 9-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 106 pounds.

Jenna Denton is described as a 37-year-old white female with sandy-colored hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Lowen, Callan, Jenna, or the vehicle, or who has information about their whereabouts, is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Tips can be provided to the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-239-8276 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

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