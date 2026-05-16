Daytona Beach police arrest suspect in shooting that left a victim in critical condition

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has made an arrest in the May 13th shooting on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

The shooting occurred around 12:35 pm, leaving one victim hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect Key’shaun Martin Jr. fled the scene just before officers arrived.

He has since been apprehended and taken to the Volusia County jail.

DBPD says this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group