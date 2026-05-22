Daytona Beach police arrest 6 in major drug bust

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Several people have been arrested after a drug bust Friday morning in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police raided a home on the 300 block of Kingston around 10:30 a.m., resulting in the arrest of six people, including one woman.

Officers with the department’s street crimes unit said it seized crack, cocaine and guns during the operation, which stemmed from a months-long investigation.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the bust is part of a commitment to combat drug activity within the city.

Police said the home on Kingston was identified as a critical distribution point for illegal narcotics in the area.

Investigators conducted extensive surveillance over several months to assess the scale of the drug operation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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