Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced Sunday that the Daytona 500 race has been postponed due to “persistent rain” at the Daytona International Speedway.

The 66th “Great American Race” will be moved to Monday at 4 p.m. EST.

NASCAR also pushed the Xfinity Series Race to Monday, which was originally planned for Saturday. It will be at 11 a.m. EST.

This will be the first-ever Monday double-header at the Daytona International Speedway.

Fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the DAYTONA 500 should visit SeatGeek.

Tickets are available for Monday’s event.

Channel 9 will have coverage of the race on Eyewitness News.

‼️IMPORTANT UPDATE‼️



Following the #UnitedRentals300 checkered flag, fans who do not have DAYTONA 500 tickets will need to sit in seats not occupied by DAYTONA 500 ticket holders. United Rentals 300 tickets take priority for seating until the completion of the NASCAR Xfinity… pic.twitter.com/2Hakmop7kO — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) February 18, 2024

Read: NASCAR Postpones Xfinity Series Race at Daytona International Speedway to Monday

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group