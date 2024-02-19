News

Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to weather

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Rain at Daytona 500 weekend postpones races to Monday NASCAR announced Sunday that the Daytona 500 race has been postponed due to “persistent rain” at the Daytona International Speedway. (WFTV)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR announced Sunday that the Daytona 500 race has been postponed due to “persistent rain” at the Daytona International Speedway.

The 66th “Great American Race” will be moved to Monday at 4 p.m. EST.

NASCAR also pushed the Xfinity Series Race to Monday, which was originally planned for Saturday. It will be at 11 a.m. EST.

This will be the first-ever Monday double-header at the Daytona International Speedway.

Tickets are available for Monday’s event.

