Dangerous heat grips Central Florida: Heat index to top 104 degrees Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat is ramping up to end the week, with Friday as temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s across Central Florida.

Orlando is forecast to reach a high of 97 degrees.

During the afternoon, heat index values, which feels like when humidity is factored in, are expected to climb to 104 degrees or higher, creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending time outdoors.

The steamy weather pattern isn’t expected to ease anytime soon.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through the weekend, and additional Heat Advisories are likely in the coming days as dangerously high heat index values persist.

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