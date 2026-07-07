Cyclospora outbreak spreads to Florida as CDC tracks nearly 150 cases across U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stomach bug that can cause severe food poisoning is now being reported in Florida as health officials monitor a growing number of cases across the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has been notified of between one and 10 cases of cyclospora in Florida.

The parasite can cause intestinal illness after people consume contaminated food or water.

CDC officials are also tracking nearly 150 cases across 17 other states.

At least 20 people have been hospitalized as part of the outbreak.

Health officials have not yet identified the source of the outbreak.

Cyclospora infections can lead to symptoms including diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and fatigue. In some cases, the illness can become severe and require medical care.

Experts are urging people to take precautions, including washing fresh produce thoroughly before eating and avoiding swallowing water while swimming.

Health officials say anyone experiencing persistent symptoms or signs of severe illness should contact a healthcare provider.

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