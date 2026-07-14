Customer grievously injured by Waffle House toilet seat, lawsuit says

A 63-year-old diner is suing a Waffle House in Pennsylvania after sustaining severe injuries from a toilet seat that tipped over while he was using it.

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John Brock claims the incident left him with a laundry list of physical issues, some of which may be permanent.

The lawsuit alleges that Waffle House was negligent in maintaining the toilet seat and failed to warn customers of the dangerous condition.

It goes on to say that over the past 14 months, Brock has endured “great pain, suffering, inconvenience, embarrassment, [and] mental anguish” due to the incident.

The diner is seeking compensatory damages, pain and suffering damages, and other economic and non-economic damages from Waffle House.

Similar toilet-related accidents have led to lawsuits against other establishments in the past.

Waffle House and the attorney defending the chain against Brock’s claims did not respond to requests for comment.

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