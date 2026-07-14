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Customer grievously injured by Waffle House toilet seat, lawsuit says

By Laurel Lee
Waffle House AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 05: A Waffle House sign is displayed outside of the storefront on February 05, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Laurel Lee

A 63-year-old diner is suing a Waffle House in Pennsylvania after sustaining severe injuries from a toilet seat that tipped over while he was using it.

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John Brock claims the incident left him with a laundry list of physical issues, some of which may be permanent.

The lawsuit alleges that Waffle House was negligent in maintaining the toilet seat and failed to warn customers of the dangerous condition.

It goes on to say that over the past 14 months, Brock has endured “great pain, suffering, inconvenience, embarrassment, [and] mental anguish” due to the incident.

The diner is seeking compensatory damages, pain and suffering damages, and other economic and non-economic damages from Waffle House.

Similar toilet-related accidents have led to lawsuits against other establishments in the past.

Waffle House and the attorney defending the chain against Brock’s claims did not respond to requests for comment.

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Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.



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