Crews respond after large fire breaks out at Kissimmee pawnshop

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a large active fire at a Kissimmee pawnshop Friday morning.
Crews responded around 6 a.m. after reports of a fire at the Simple Pawn & Jewelry on US-192, east of Hoagland Boulevard.
US-192 is completely shut down in the area.
As Channel 9’s crew arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were seen coming from the structure as several firefighters worked to battle the blaze.
It’s unclear what sparked the fire and if anyone was hurt.
Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group