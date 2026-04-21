I-4 reopened following crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 6:15 PM
I-4 has been reopened, according to authorities at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
A crash has shut down Interstate 4 East in Orange County just before MM 75B/SR-435.
Authorities say all eastbound lanes are blocked as crews respond to the scene.
The incident was last updated at 5:07 p.m.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
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