Local

I-4 reopened following crash in Orange County

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Crash shuts down I-4 eastbound in Orange County
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 6:15 PM

I-4 has been reopened, according to authorities at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has shut down Interstate 4 East in Orange County just before MM 75B/SR-435.

Authorities say all eastbound lanes are blocked as crews respond to the scene.

The incident was last updated at 5:07 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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