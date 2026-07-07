Court hearing underway for man accused of shooting woman near Orlando bus stop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of shooting a woman in east Orange County last month is making an appearance in court Tuesday.

Investigators say Kevin Millares shot a woman three times as she walked near a bus stop on Egan Drive on June 8.

Orange County shooting Deputies investigate shooting on Egan Drive in Orange County. Officials said someone shot a woman in her 70s at a bus stop on June 8, 2026. (Nick Papantonis / WFTV)

The woman survived and continues to recover, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Millares was arrested on June 23 in New York in connection to the shooting.

He has since pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond on a charge of attempted murder.

Channel 9 is in the court room and will provide an update to this story.

Kevin Millares court hearing Kevin Millares is accused of shooting woman near a an Orlando bus stop on June 8, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group