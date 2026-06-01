Costco seeing record demand for gas

As gas prices remain high, Costco is experiencing record demand for gasoline, with some locations needing multiple fuel deliveries per day to keep up.

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Costco sells gas at a lower price than local gas stations, undercutting them by around 30 cents a gallon.

The big-box store’s business model allows it to sell gas at a lower profit margin than traditional gas stations, relying on its membership fees and scale for profit.

Costco’s gas stations also drive foot traffic to its warehouses, where customers end up spending more on other products, such as rotisserie chickens.

The chain’s low fuel prices have led to long lines at pumps, with customers willing to wait for savings.

The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.34 per gallon, prompting drivers to use fuel price tracking apps and membership programs to save money.

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