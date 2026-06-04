Cooler weather and lower humidity arrive in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A refreshing change in the weather has arrived across Central Florida, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity that will stick around for several days.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions across the region.

No rain is expected, and afternoon temperatures will remain comfortable, only reaching the mid-80s.

Some cloud cover will linger overnight, helping keep temperatures from dropping too much.

Morning lows on Friday will settle into the mid-60s.

The dry pattern continues Friday, with another blend of sunshine and clouds.

Temperatures will climb slightly higher, topping out in the upper 80s during the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions remain fairly pleasant.

Saturday is expected to stay dry with plenty of warm weather.

A few isolated showers could develop Sunday, but rain chances will remain minimal.

High temperatures throughout the weekend will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

The quieter weather pattern begins to break down next week as moisture returns to the area.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are expected to increase, with afternoon highs climbing back into the low 90s.

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