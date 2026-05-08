Cooler temps with higher rain and storm chances Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see cooler temperatures on Friday.

Daytime highs will climb into the 80s and low 90s Friday afternoon, which is nearly 10 degrees cooler for our local beaches.

In addition, a front will dip southward, increasing moisture and rain chances.

Although the thermometer won’t read as high, it will still feel hot with heat index values reaching the mid and upper 90s.

Areas north of Orlando will have the best chance of rain and storms on Friday.

Some storms could turn strong to severe with lightning, gusty winds, and coin-sized hail being the primary threats.

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