Cool start with rain possible Thursday in parts Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another cool start to the day across Central Florida, and rain chances are on the rise for parts of the area.

Thursday will feature more clouds with a few light showers possible in Brevard County.

Thursday weather outlook - WFTV Higher rain chances Thursday will give way to a warmer, drier weekend in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist David Heckard says the majority of the area will stay dry, with highs reaching the low 70s.

Thursday weather outlook - WFTV Higher rain chances Thursday will give way to a warmer, drier weekend in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Later tonight, the showers will exit, and skies will begin to clear. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Heckard says the warming trend will continue to close out the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine for Friday, with temps climbing into the upper 70s.

Thursday weather outlook - WFTV Higher rain chances Thursday will give way to a warmer, drier weekend in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

More great weather is ahead for the weekend. We’ll see a heavy dose of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It stays warm to start next week, with just a few clouds Monday. Highs to start next week will stay in the mid 80s.

Thursday weather outlook - WFTV Higher rain chances Thursday will give way to a warmer, drier weekend in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Heckard says our next rain chance will likely arrive during the middle of next week, as a cold front begins to push into the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group