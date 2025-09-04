Local

Comfortable Thursday ahead as dry air keeps humidity low

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Drier air continues to bring comfortable weather to parts of the state on Thursday.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air continues to bring comfortable weather to parts of the state on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the warm temperatures, humidity levels remain low, making it feel more pleasant for residents.

There is a 30% chance of rain, primarily affecting local beaches, with limited showers expected to move inland.

The current dry and comfortable weather is expected to change by the end of the weekend as more moisture returns to the area.

This increase in moisture will lead to muggier conditions and a higher chance of rain this weekend.

