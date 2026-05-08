Colorado House advances 5% gaming fee bill to support youth mental health services

Colorado lawmakers have approved a bill that would impose a 5% fee on certain in-game purchases in children’s online games to fund youth mental health services.

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The bill aims to hold gaming platforms accountable for design features that can contribute to anxiety, depression, and compulsive spending in kids.

The proposal has faced opposition from industry groups and state officials who warn of potential legal and privacy concerns.

Supporters argue that the measure is necessary to address the urgent mental health impacts of online gaming on children and teens.

The bill has passed in the House and is now headed to the Senate for further consideration.

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