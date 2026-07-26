Cold front brings rain and potential 50 mph winds to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have been tracking a cold front that is moving through northern Florida. This front is bringing increased moisture to our area that will lead to better rain chances over the next few days.

Central Florida has been dry and hot for the last few days. We saw some signs of increased rain yesterday, but significant rainfall has been elusive.

That will change this afternoon with the cold front. The front will interact with the sea-breeze storms later today, bringing rain and thunderstorms to the area.

The main threats we are tracking in thunderstorm development will be pockets of heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind gusts of 50 mph.

A few strong and severe storms cannot be ruled out, especially north of Orlando.

The timing of the rain today will be a tad earlier than we’re used to, with the rain starting in the early afternoon.

The peak of the rain will occur between 4:00 and 6:00, before storms start to die down in the early evening.

Heavy rain will stay in the forecast for most of this upcoming week. Temperatures will also slowly drop during this time as well.

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