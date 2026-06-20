Cocoa police apprehend teen after brief pursuit ends in multiple crashes

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police have identified the 18-year-old accused of leading officers on a brief pursuit. They ended their pursuit but say the teen driver continued to flee, resulting in three crashes on Merritt Island.

Investigators say Kamari Duncan was first spotted driving recklessly near Peachtree Street and South Wilson Avenue on Thursday. When officers attempted a traffic stop near U.S. 1 and King Street, police say Duncan sped away toward Merritt Island.

According to Cocoa Police Department spokesperson Yvonne Martinez, the pursuing officer ended the chase because of the suspect’s dangerous driving. Police say Duncan then crashed into a vehicle at the top of the bridge before continuing north on Courtenay Parkway, where he struck two more vehicles and came to a stop after hitting a guide wire.

Authorities say Duncan and two passengers, including a 14-year-old, ran from the scene. Duncan later surrendered to a Cocoa Police K-9 officer.

Duncan is now in custody and faces multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Saturday.

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