Cocaine, cash, and firearms seized in Daytona Beach drug raid

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office arrested three men and seized 831 grams of cocaine during a search warrant execution at a Daytona Beach residence.

The investigation at 939 Madison Avenue also led to the recovery of two firearms and approximately $10,000 in cash.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search warrant was obtained following a community complaint regarding drug sales at the home.

During the raid, authorities said they observed a transaction between Charlie Damon and Bobby Johnson. Damon reportedly attempted to return a purchase by throwing a bag of cocaine at Johnson, hitting him with the package as deputies entered the property.

A third man, Amuri Kelson, attempted to evade capture by running out the back of the residence. Deputies pursued Kelson and intercepted him a few houses away from the scene.

A search of the house and an associated storage unit resulted in the recovery of 831 grams of cocaine and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Detectives also seized two firearms during the investigation. One of the guns was identified as stolen, while the serial number had been removed from the other weapon.

Johnson, Damon and Kelson were charged in connection with the investigation and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

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