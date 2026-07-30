Clermont Main Street wins three statewide awards for downtown projects

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont Main Street received three statewide awards and was selected to host the 2027 Annual Preservation on Main Street Conference.

The organization received the honors during the Florida Secretary of State’s Dinner on July 23. The event recognizes Main Street programs for achievements in downtown revitalization, historic preservation and community engagement.

Clermont Main Street received the Thomas Paine Telling Your Story Award for its website rebranding project, completed in partnership with Roots Creative Co.

The yearlong project created a more modern digital presence intended to better communicate the organization’s mission and tell the story of downtown Clermont.

The organization also received the Celebrating Main Street Award for its America250 Flag Walk. The community event honored the approaching 250th anniversary of the United States and served as the beginning of additional America250 programming planned in Clermont.

Its third honor, the Four Point Patriot Award, recognized the Clermont on Screen project.

The project grew from a historic structures survey conducted with Dalton Studio. That research found that more than 50 films had been shot in Clermont over the years.

Clermont Main Street created a dedicated website where residents and visitors can explore the city’s filmmaking history.

“These awards belong to our entire downtown community,” Executive Director Natalie Kahler said. “Every one of them reflects work our team has poured ourselves into over the past year, from reimagining how we tell our story online to creating new ways for residents to connect with downtown Clermont.”

Clermont was also selected to host the 2027 Annual Preservation on Main Street Conference. The event will bring Main Street leaders, preservationists and downtown advocates from across Florida to the city.

The organization said it will spend the coming months preparing for the statewide gathering.

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