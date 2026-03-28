City Auditor Finds $50K in Food, $500K in Policy Violations on Fire Department Cards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach City auditor has just released results from his first investigation into transactions made on city credit cards. The auditor plans to review city purchasing cards for every department, but has started with the fire department’s credit cards.

The audit found the Daytona Beach Fire Department used its credit cards to spend more than $50,000 on food and beverages at various restaurants.

The findings also show $500,000 charged to city credit cards for vehicle maintenance, which, according to the auditor, is a direct violation of the city’s written policy.

The audit report shows 11 key findings, all related to the misappropriation of taxpayer money.

The report also said many of these purchases have no receipts or clear justification.

Commissioners voted in December to have the city auditor look into city credit card spending. That was after Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson started reporting on questionable transactions made on city credit cards in November.

She reviewed 500 pages and found thousands of dollars spent at hotels, restaurants, and department stores.

A few weeks after the city commission voted to have its own auditor investigate, a state committee voted to bring a team from the auditor general’s office to Daytona Beach City Hall.

They started their work at the beginning of this month.

The city auditor said he’s now turning over all his findings to the state.

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