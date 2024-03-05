City of Apopka offers free measles vaccines as part of initiative

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka is hoping to encourage people to get vaccinated against measles.

This comes after outbreaks have occurred across the state.

The city is partnering with local organizations to provide free vaccines.

These include the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Orange County Public Schools, the Hope CommUnity Center and the Apopka Fire Department.

Measles can only be prevented with an MMR vaccine, which protects against the measles, mumps and rubella.

“It’s a safe vaccine,” said Mayor Bryan Nelson. “Of all the vaccines out there, this is the safest there is. If you are ever going to get a vaccination, this is the one for our kids.”

The first of the sites opens Tuesday afternoon.

