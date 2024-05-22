Local

Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

(Roland Magnusson/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel, Circle K announced they will offer up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel, this Thursday, May 23rd.

11 arrested after Orlando Police conducts child predator sting “Operation CACHE”

The discount is in honor of “Circle K Fuel Day” and will be available from 4 to 7 p.m., only at participating Circle K locations.

10 percent of the profits made on “Fuel Day,” Circle K will donate to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

AAA projects record number of Floridians will travel during Memorial Day weekend

To see which locations are offering this deal, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!