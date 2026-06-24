Christopher Delgado agrees to plea deal in Goliath Ventures ponzi scheme case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Delgado has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges connected to the investigation into Goliath Ventures, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court.

Federal court records show Delgado has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering as part of the agreement.

According to the plea agreement, the conspiracy and wire fraud charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The money laundering charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. The agreement also outlines potential fines, supervised release, and restitution obligations.

Prosecutors allege two or more people agreed to participate in a plan to commit wire fraud and that Delgado knowingly joined the scheme, according to court records.

Channel 9 previously reported that federal investigators accused Goliath Ventures of collecting at least $328 million from investors who were promised monthly returns ranging from 3% to 8% through cryptocurrency-related investments.

Investigators alleged that investor funds were used to make payments to other investors, fund company expenses, and cover personal spending.

In an interview with Channel 9 anchor and investigative reporter Daralene Jones earlier this year, Delgado acknowledged investor money was used to make distributions and for personal spending, but disputed that he intended to defraud investors.

Federal authorities have also moved to seize multiple properties, vehicles, and financial assets they allege were purchased with investor funds.

Court filings reviewed by Channel 9 identified an $8.5 million Isleworth mansion, additional homes across Central Florida, luxury vehicles, and commercial property among the assets targeted in the forfeiture case.

Investigators previously alleged that Goliath Ventures required a minimum investment of $100,000 and attracted investors from a wide range of backgrounds, including retirees, business owners, and professionals.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced. The case remains pending in federal court.

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