Child dies after fire rips through Altamonte Springs apartment complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are at the scene of a deadly fire at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs.

The early morning fire claimed the life of a child, the Seminole County Fire Department said Wednesday.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at the complex in the 800 block of Ballard Road shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed fire through the roof of the building.

SCFD said more than a dozen apartments have been impacted by the fire.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the complex. Maitland and Longwood fire departments were called in to help SCFD units fight the fire.

The American Red Cross, Duke Energy, the State Fire Marshal and Altamonte Springs police have also responded to assist.

Fire officials also said preliminary information indicated there were no working smoke detectors.

Officials said the age of the child who died in the fire was preteen, but the name of that victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#BreakingNews We are live this morning at a fatal apartment fire in the city of Altamonte Springs on Ballard st. Firefighters confirmed a child died. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/aHsyVMQxC8 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) April 3, 2024

