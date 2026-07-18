Child dead after shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A juvenile died after a shooting Friday morning at an Orlando apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:34 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Stella West Apartments in the 2600 block of Bent Willow Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries, police said.

The investigation remains active, and Orlando police said no additional information will be released at this time to protect its integrity.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

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